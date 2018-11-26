Trustfund Unveils New Corporate Identity 

By Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Leading pension fund administrator (PFA)–Trustfund Pensions Limited, has unveiled a new corporate identity, just as funds under its management exceed N500 billion while shareholder funds hit N8.1 billion mark.

Trustfund’s Managing Director, Mrs. Helen Da-Souza, who spoke at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja weekend, said the corporate identity “is the face of the company, its products and a means of connecting with its customers.”



Da-Souza, noted that Trustfund Pensions Limited has evolved over the past 12 years, adding that the time had come for a change.

She said: “Since its inception over 12 years ago, Trustfund Pensions Limited has creditability advanced into one of the topmost pension fund administrators in Nigeria.”

From managing funds of N42 billion in 2006, to funds in excess of half a trillion naira, she disclosed that shareholders’ funds also increased tremendously from N334 million in 2006 to N8.1 billion as at December 2017.

“We ended year 2006 with 190,000 RSAs (Retirement Savings Accounts) and today, we have over 700,000 RSAs,” she said.



On the new corporate identity, Da-Souza stressed that after 12 successful years, it had become imperative for the company to differentiate itself from the PFA glut.

“Our current logo simply says ‘Trustfund,’ which over the years has created an identity mix for the brand. It has become difficult for the public to differentiate the brand from other organisations bearing similar names/acronyms, such as Petroleum (Special) Trust Find, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TRUSTFUND, etc.

“This confusion reached its peak to the extent that we were frequently asked the question, “which Trustfund are you?”, Which Trustfund is yours?”



According to her, Trustfund was proudly unveiling the new corporate identity with a competitive differentiation, “as we pledge to continue to raise the bar and push ourselves to the very best for our customers and stakeholders and indeed for ourselves and our families.”