Thebe Ikalafeng to Speak at AAAN 2018 LAIF Awards Seminar

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) in partnership with Globacom Nigeria Limited, has concluded plans to invite Mr. Thebe Ikalafeng as the keynote speaker at the 2018 LAIF Awards seminar, which will take place on December 5, 2018, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos.

Ikalafeng is arguably the foremost global African branding authority.

In his distinguished corporate career which started at Colgate Palmolive in New York and concluded as Chief Marketing Officer for Nike for Africa, Ikalafeng won over 75 awards in branding, marketing and communication globally.

He is the founder of the award-winning Brand Leadership Group and has worked on over 100 brands in the public and private sector branding, political branding, destination branding and reputation management across Africa.

Brand Leadership has been recognised by Fin Week Magazine as ‘Marketing Services Agency of the Year, 2008’, and in 2015, was inducted into the Rebrand Hall of Fame for Excellence in Branding.

As a fellow of the Institute of Directors, he is a non-executive director on the boards of South African Tourism, Mercantile Bank, Cartract and WWF South Africa.

Ikalafeng has held several other directorships in several public and private sector organisations. He has been recognised by New Africa Magazine as one of the ‘100 Most Influential Africans’.

He is widely quoted and consulted globally as the pre-eminent authority on branding in Africa.

The branding ambassador has judged awards on design, marketing, branding and leadership across the world, including the Red Dot Design awards in Germany and St. Gallen Symposium ‘Wings of Excellence’ in Switzerland.

He has served as vice chairman of the Brand Council of Southern Africa and as the first African chairman of the Loeries.

The President of the association, Mr. Ikechi Odigbo, stated that the seminar would offer a unique learning experience as well as provides an in-depth insight into key marketing and marketing communications challenges.

The Chairman of LAIF Management Board and the Vice President of the association, Mr. Steve Babaeko, noted that the seminar would give the participants the unique opportunity of interacting with experienced professionals and other participants in order to acquire more knowledge and exchange ideas. He added that it would be of immense value to members of the advertising community in particular and the public in general.