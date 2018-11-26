NOC to Hold Elections in Adamawa

The annual General meeting of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), which will also serve as elections into the Executive Committee has been fixed to take place on December 20, 2018 in Yola, Adamawa State.

In a release signed by Secretary General, Hon Tunde Popoola, he said that nomination forms for Executive Committee candidatures are available for collection

and return from Monday, 26th November, 2018 to Wednesday, 12th December, 2018

(12.00 noon).

The forms can be collected at the NOC Secretariat, National Stadium, Lagos or at NOC Liaison Office, 51, Iya Abubakar Crescent, Jabi, Abuja.

Popoola noted that the collection and return of Nomination Forms will close at 12.00 noon on Wednesday, 12th December, 2018.

Candidates contesting elections must produce a supporting letter from the nominating National Federation of Olympic Sports, signed by the President.

Candidates contesting for Executive Committee positions (President or Secretary General) must attach a validation letter from the International Federation or Confederation as evidence of their qualification for the office, as stipulated in Article 26 of the NOC Constitution.