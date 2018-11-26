APGA Flags off Presidential Campaign December 6

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has announced that it will formal commence its national campaigns on December 6 in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The decision to flag off its campaign for the 2019 presidential election was reached at a strategy meeting between the state Governor, Willie Obiano, and members of the campaign committee of the party at the Government House in Awka at the weekend.

The National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, confirmed to THISDAY yesterday that the party would commence campaign latest first week of December.

Oye, who replied THISDAY’s enquiry through text message, said the party has been consulting with party stakeholders nationwide.

A source told THISDAY that the national leadership of APGA would use the occasion to formally unveil the manifesto of the party to Nigerians.

The party will be seeking to extend its dominance from the one state, it controls to other parts of the country.

APGA source also said the party is hoping to consolidate on its landslide victory in the last governorship election in Anambra State by working for an impressive outing at the presidential poll as well as governorship and legislative elections in 2019.

For the first time since the demise of its leader, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, APGA elected a presidential candidate, Major General John W.T Gbor (rtd), for the 2019 general election.

Gbor hails from Benue State while his running mate, Chukuweke, hails from Imo State.