Ghana 2018: Falcons Pummel E/Guinea, Face Cameroon in S/Final

It would be a repeat of the 2016 Final in Yaounde as Nigeria and Cameroon face off in the first semi final of the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Accra on Tuesday, after the Cup holders lashed Equatorial Guinea 6-0 in Cape Coast yesterday.

All–action forward Francisca Ordega, Player of the Match in the 4-0 defeat of Zambia last Wednesday, shot Nigeria into the lead after 10 minutes with a poacher’s strike from a Rita Chikwelu pass.

Two minutes later, Asisat Oshoala finished well from a Desire Oparanozie pull –out to make it two for the Super Falcons, but this was followed by Ngozi Okobi wasting another glorious opportunity in the 19th minute.

Oshoala netted her second of the day and Nigeria’s third when she coolly angled the ball from Halimat Ayinde’s pass, but then booted another good chance wide on the half hour.

Oshoala completed her hat –trick in the 34th minute, nodding twice from another Oparanozie pull –out to make it four for the champions.

In the second half, the Nzalang Nacional, who lost 1-7 to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on Wednesday in Cape Coast, looked brighter, but then Oparanozie’s fierce shot that took a deflection on its way into the net from a brilliant Ordega move and pass took the fight out of them.

Rita Chikwelu then got the sixth by running well onto a pass from Ngozi Ebere to outfox the goalkeeper.

In the other match of Group B played in Accra, South Africa and Zambia tied 1-1, meaning the Zambians head home while South Africa head back to Cape Coast to tackle Mali in Tuesday’s second semi final.