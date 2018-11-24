Tension Over an Alleged Decamping of Kogi Deputy Governor

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

There is tension in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State over an alleged move by the Deputy Governor, Chief Simon Achuba to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Achuba who was allegedly sidelined by Governor Yahaya Bello, was said to have dumped APC for PDP without stating any reason.

His alleged decamping was allegedly aired in one of the radio stations in Lokoja on Thursday afternoon.

Sources close to the seat of power, however, disclosed to our correspondent that the visit of the deputy governor to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki in Abuja last week was giving the state government serious concern.

According to the source, the Chief of Staff to the state government felt bad as they perceived the visit to the Senate President as betrayal of trust.

Our reporter further gathered that the unsigned statement of the decamping was allegedly forwarded to the radio station from one of the governor’s aides without the knowledge of the deputy governor.

Chief Achuba who hails from Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State was a two-term member of the state House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007 and was elected as Deputy Speaker during his second tenure.

However, in a swift reaction, the deputy governor said he was still in APC and that if there was any reason to dump APC, it will not be through the backyard.

Chief Achuba who reacted yesterday through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Akor Sylvester, said “the Office of the Deputy Governor of Kogi State has been drawn to a certain rumour and misrepresentation in a section of the media to the effect that the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He noted that it was not true adding that considering the implications of such innuendos, “we are constrained to categorically state that there is no iota of truth in the story making the rounds.

“The purported report is therefore nothing but a poorly concocted piece of a malicious hatchet job and a pack of lies, and should be appropriately ignored,” he said.