Pummelling E’Guinea not Falcons’ Priority, Says Oshoala

Ahead of Nigeria’s Super Falcons make or mar final group match against two-time Africa Women Cup of Nations champions Equatorial Guinea, Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has stated that the main goal of the team is to get the maximum three points in the match with less emphasis on the number of goals to be scored.

The Dalian Quanjian of China striker believes that aiming for a superior number of goals even before playing the game can be likened to jumping the gun which might be counterproductive. “Our primary aim is to get three points and hopefully we get the goals as much as we can. As a team, we want to score goals but if we start thinking about goals and forget about our primary aim, it won’t be good for us so as a team we just want to go all out.”

The former Arsenal and Liverpool of England star insisted that the team’s opponent having lost two games and being automatically out of the championship might want to play for pride which might make life more difficult for the Falcons. “Equatorial Guineahave lost two matches already and this is their last game of the tournament. They know they have nothing to lose and it’s always difficult to play a team like this.”

Oshoala insisted that despite the threat that might come with the Guineans trying to play for pride, she believes that the Falcons have all it takes to get the maximum points and still score more goals. “We don’t want to play them and get just one point because that’s not going to be very good for us. We hope to win and with lot of goals.”

Equatorial Guinea are currently bottom of Group B at the ongoing AWCON having conceded a total of 12 goals in two games. The hurriedly assembled team lost the first game 5 – 0 to Zambia before suffering a heavy 7 – 1 loss to the Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face the Guineans today at 5:30p.m. at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana.