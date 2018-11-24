Promasidor Unveils 2018 Cowbellpedia Mathematics Champions

Amid wild jubilation, Promasidor Nigeria Limited (PNL), has unveiled winners of the 2018 combellpedia mathematics competition, after a thorough final session.

Akinfoluhan Akinleye, a student of The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State, emerged overall winner in the junior category while Chinedu Mgbemena, a student of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, emerged the champion in the senior category.

Also in the junior category, Splendour Nwankwo of Jesuit Memorial College and Favour Okarike of Graceland International School, both in Port Harcourt, Rivers State emerged first and second runner-up respectively.

In the senior category, Praise Isinkaye, a student of Federal Government Academy, Suleja, Niger State and Juliet Ekoko, from The Ambassador College, Ota Ogun State,

came out as the first and second runner-up respectively.

In fulfilment of Promasidor’s promise, the overall winners in the junior and senior categories were rewarded with N2 million each plus an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country while the first and second runners-up got N1.5 million and N1 million respectively.

The teachers of the champions were also rewarded with N500,000, while those of the first and second runners-up received N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Speaking at the Grand finale of the competition, Marketing Manager of PNL, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji, stated that the bond between the Cowbell brand and Mathematics competition had deepened over the years , such that participating students, parents and other stakeholders connected to the initiative had become the company’s brand ambassadors.

According to him, the initiative was launched to promote education, adding that it has become an effective platform that has entrenched the Cowbell brand in the minds of consumers from generation to generation.

Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson lauded the finalists for their outstanding performance throughout the competition and reiterated the company’s commitment to education and future of Nigerian children.

While affirming that in the past 20 years, the company has provided a platform to identify and reward excellence in Mathematics, he recalled that from its beginning in 1998, the competition has expanded in size, scope and prizes as it now holds in over 200 centres across the nation and in over 11,000 schools

Meanwhile, the company has informed that it has opened the portal for 2019 registration, urging all concern to enroll.