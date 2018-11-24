Kidnapped Plateau Monarch Regains Freedom

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State second class chief, David Isah Dongbam, who was kidnapped Monday, has regained his freedom.

Disclosing this in a press statement, the Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Mr Tyopev Terna, said: “This is to inform the general public that HRH Engr. David Isah Dongbam, the Second Class Chief of the Dorock Kingdom of Shandam Local Government Area of Plateau State has unconditionally been released by his kidnappers.”

The statement said Dongbam regained his freedom in the early hours of Saturday at about 0010hrs.

It added that: “He has since been examined by some medical doctors and given a clean bill of health”, adding that he is in perfect health condition.

According to the police, his unconditional release became necessary “when his kidnappers noticed that our men (police personnel) were closing in on them and the only option left for them was to release their victim.

“The Plateau State Police Command wish to thank the good people of Plateau State for their patience and to single out the Dorock Kingdom for their understanding and confidence in the police by allowing us carry out our search and rescue operation without interference.”