It’s Triple Gold Dates for Adekunle in December

Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold, has announced a three-day live performance in December to the delight of fans and critics.

Known for breaking the mold and challenging industry standards, this is the first time a home-grown artiste will dare to pull off what is no doubt an ambitious live show residency.

The residency is set to kick-off at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island on Thursday, December 13 to Saturday, December 15.

The show will end what has indeed been a remarkable year for the singer following the release of his critically acclaimed album ‘About 30’ and a sold out Indigo Arena show in London.

In true Gold style, the live set will provide fans with the opportunity to catch Adekunle Gold and the 79th Element Band providing professional music experience which will focus on undiluted music artistry, stage production, and showmanship.

The AG Live residency will be produced by U-Live Africa (a division of Universal Music Group Nigeria), Livespot Group, and Venn Agency, bringing forth their collective desire to curating high quality music experiences that connect artistes and their fans through unique live productions.

Head of U-Live Africa (Nigeria office), Adebayo Fatoba, stated that: “Adekunle Gold is an extremely talented creative who is always looking for new ways to challenge himself and the industry, and deliver out of the box projects. This is something we haven’t seen in Nigeria for a very long time.

“AG Live is set to be a spectacular show and we are incredibly thrilled to be a part of it,” he added.