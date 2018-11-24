Ekiti Gov Pledges Support for Sporting Activities

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has pledged to support sporting activities and other programmes that will ensure peace and friendliness among the people of the state.

The governor said his vision for the state was to make it a place where

people can thrive and live their lives in dignity.

Fayemi added that it was not only a clarion call to all but a move to chart

a new course for a sustainable development of the state.

He spoke Saturday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, while receiving the

Torch of Unity for the 19th National Sports Festival (Abuja 2018).

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the state

Ministry of Information, Youths and Sports Development, Mr Kola Ajumobi,

said it was pertinent for the state known for its academic prowess to also look in the direction of sports.

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, who was represented by the South-west Zonal Coordinator, Mr Ajao Olufemi, led the delegation to the event held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti.

According to the governor, “Ekiti has the highest number of professors and

academic pioneers per capital in Nigeria and also have many of our citizens who are leading lights in every field of human endeavour as well as those who are at the frontiers of research in the academia and scholastic practice all over the world.

“It is therefore pertinent and logical to turn towards the attainment of

feats in sport and games.

“In the recent past, the fastest man and woman in athletics came from Ekiti State, I am referring to Oludoji Fasuba and Damola Osayomi respectively who were both shining stars at their prime.

“Our greatest resources in Ekiti State remains our people, most especially

our youths and since human beings are the measure of all things, then

healthy and enlightened people can drive the sustainable development we

want to achieve in the state.

“Let me recall that traditionally, the ‘Unity Torch’ is a symbol peace and

Unity which is taken round the capital of all the states in the federation in order to herald the National Sports Festival and to transmit the message of peace and brotherliness among the people of Ekiti in particular and Nigeria in general.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, Ekiti State Sports Council, Mr Deji Samo, voiced the readiness of the athletes from the state to participate in the national sporting event.

He revealed that sportsmen and women that will represent Ekiti are already in open camp preparing for the games.

He said: “I want to categorically state that Ekiti State would be adequately represented at the National Sports Festival to be held in Abuja in 18 games and sporting activities.”