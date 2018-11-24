Beauty W’Africa Exhibition Holds amidst Huge Economic Gains

Nigeria has hosted over 100 beauty firms from across the globe, as the much anticipated Beauty West Africa Exhibition held in Lagos during the week.

The three -day exhibition was organised by B to B Events Limited, a United Kingdom based firm, in partnership with Compass Consulting, to showcase latest products and innovations in beauty, wellness and aesthetics, from across the world to the West African market.

The fair, recognised as West Africa’s biggest professional beauty event, also offered a platform for beauty professionals across West Africa to connect, network, source suppliers and embellish their knowledge on current beauty innovations from local and international experts.

Speaking at the fair, Managing Director, B to B Events Limited, Jamie Hill, noted that the choice of Nigeria to host the fair this year was as a result of her competitiveness, mostly in her huge population.

He said: “We are indeed excited to host this exhibition in Nigeria. Nigeria boasts a wealth of resources with global appeal and has become a destination of choice for global investors who intended to leverage the opportunities presented in its beauty market.”

While speaking on the theme of the event, ‘The Beauty Economy and the Future of the Nigerian Beauty Industry’, Hill added: “The market which is currently valued at $3billion dollar, according to Euromonitor International, is expected to rise in worth considering Nigeria strong population growth, with more young people becoming more civilised due to media exposure.

“More to it is the increasing number of working women with disposable income as well as sophisticated youths finding new ways to care for and present themselves. We hope that Beauty West Africa will be the first step towards global commerce for a number of our SME exhibitors.”

In his presentation, President of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, (NBCC), Akinola Olawore, who declared the fair open explained that changes in the beauty and cosmetic industry had continued to drive growth and play key role in the bottom line of countries.

He added: “The industry is buyer driven and made up of five key sectors namely: raw material, components and sub assembly, distribution, designation, market and sales. This is a huge opportunity that entrepreneurs can key into to create jobs and improve the economy.”

Visitors at the fair were treated to an exciting range of talks, panel discussions , live demonstrations from celebrity stylists as well as opportunity to explore knowledge of beauty product sales and exports, investment and growth, and customer skills and services.