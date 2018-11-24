Ambode Commends FGBMFI for Instilling Honesty in Business

Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State has commended the leadership and members of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International Nigeria, (FGBMFI) for their commitment to advancing bible-based principles in business and governance.

Governor Ambode made this declaration as special guest of honour at the closing rally of the Fellowship at the Ikeja Police College field.

According to a statement by National Chairman, Media and Publicity of the Fellowship, Mr. Cosmas Uzodinma, Lagos recognised the principal place of God in the rising fortunes of the state for which reason he declared the first Sunday of the New Year as a day of thanksgiving in the state.

Ambode said, “Lagos is very cosmopolitan and we give all people of faith space to practice their religion.” He thanked all religious leaders for their contributions to the harmony and peaceful coexistence of all Lagos residents.

Speaking on the theme of the Convention, ‘An Open Door’, the Governor described Lagos State as the gateway for many successful business men and women and has provided open doors to a teeming number of both Nigerians and foreigners. He prayed that all persons in Lagos State with genuine business missions should succeed and to prosper in their undertakings while calling on members of the Fellowship to take advantage of the liberal social and economic environment of the state for investment, saying “Lagos is open business.”

Continuing, he observed that Full Gospel was a “selection of Nigeria’s bests. I am delighted to be invited into this august gathering, as I know that Full Gospel is a selection of Nigeria’s best and our nation will be the better for it, when righteous people take up their place in our society and business.”

Earlier in his address of welcome the National President of the FGBMFI Nigeria, Mr. Ifeanyi Odedo, lauded the Governor for his landmark achievements in the areas of poverty alleviation, infrastructure development and sustainable economic growth.

He noted that in the three and half years of Governor Ambode’s administration he has left lasting legacies and footprints in the sands of time which had won the him great admiration both within and outside Lagos.

Odedo introduced Full Gospel to the Governor, as a non-denominational gathering of laymen: business men and professionals who had encountered Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and saviour and strive to bring Bible-based principles in their life, the marketplace and governance. He said that members were patriotic citizens and nation-builders.

He revealed that the organistion had grown in leaps and bounds to over 3600 chapters spread across the length and breadth of the Country and through it, the impact of Nigeria had been felt in over 32 countries both within and outside Africa. He added that the theme of the convention, “An Open Door” was chosen because the Fellowship sought open doors to the seven gates to positively impact humanity.

A major highlight of the event was the induction of Governor Ambode as a life member of the Fellowship by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who is also the National Vice President of the Fellowship, responsible for International Outreaches