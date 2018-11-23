UK Lawmaker’s Verdict on Buhari’s Government vindicates Us

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday said that the verdict by the former United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Development and member of the UK Parliament, Priti Patel, that the corruption and recklessness of the All Progressive Congress (APC)- led federal government is responsible for the country’s economic woes, had vindicated its position on this administration.

The PDP further stressed that the finding by the UK parliamentarian that Nigeria has become grossly unsafe for investment since President Muhammadu Buhari took over office, due to his lack of transparency and gross disrespect for obligations, court orders and terms of transactions with investors, explains why the nation’s economy has been grinding in the last three and half years.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan noted that Nigerians could now see that Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) are the real problems of the nation.

The main opposition party stressed that because of the corruption and recklessness of the Buhari-led Presidency, investors are pulling out of the country in droves, economy has continued to crash, businesses are folding, mass job losses, acute poverty, hunger, strange diseases and pressure on families.

Ologbondiyan said the verdict has also vindicated its stand that the nation cannot survive another four years under President Buhari, whose administration has a single agenda of ruining and running our economy aground.

He added, “The verdict also vindicates our stand that the Buhari administration’s much touted fight against corruption is only targeted at opposition members, who are subjected to media trials, while members of his APC and the cabal at his Presidency openly indicted are shielded from prosecution.”