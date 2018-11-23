PDP to Sanction Three Members over Adeleke’s Certificate Case

Three members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been put under investigations for possible sanction on account of their suing the party gubernatorial candidate in Osun State election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over alleged fake certificate.

The members are Olalekan Awosiyan, Thomas Ojetade and Sina Awodire, who will be recommended for sanctions in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The zonal Secretary of the party, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, who made this known yesterday, also told journalists in Ibadan that the members had “employed blackmail to destabilise the party for reasons best known to them.”

Jenyo, who said the zone would soon recommend the alleged culprits for disciplinary action, used the occasion to dispel the claim by Ojetade that he (Jenyo) threatened him to withdraw from the suit they instituted against Adeleke.

The PDP scribe, in company of another witness to the peace accord, a senatorial youth leader in Osun East, Mr. Kazeem Ogunsola, claimed that Ojetade willingly agreed to withdraw the suit following a peace meeting initiated by the zonal Chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, and was never at any point pressured to so do.

According to Jenyo, “Having been instructed by the leadership of our party in the Southwest under the chairmanship of Olafeso to investigate the matter and resolve it amicably, I went to lle-Ife on November 16 to hold meeting(s) with the petitioners.

“I could not locate all the three petitioners in the suit until the intervention of Ife federal constituency candidate, Hon. Abimbola Ajilesoro, who connected me with Osun East senatorial Youth Leader, Ogunsola, who brought one of the petitioners, Ojetade to the house of Ajilesoro in Parakin, Ile-Ife, on November 17, 2018.

“I was invited to discuss with Ojetade and Ogunsola at the venue, but the meeting could not hold due to the unconducive atmosphere as a result of the various political activities at the residence of the House of Representatives candidate.

“So, Ajilesoro suggested that both persons should follow me to my house in Abere, Osogbo, for a peace meeting.

“Ojetade, who happily agreed, also called another plaintiff in the suit, Mr. Awodire Sina Peter, who also promised to join us in the course of the meeting. The latter, however, did not show up while the meeting lasted.

“After a lengthy discussion, he felt sober and apologised for roles played in the case. As a result, he voluntarily agreed to withdraw from the case with immediate effect in the interest of the party.

“It was at that juncture that he had to speak with the lawyer, Mr. Temitope Elusogbon, who prepared the affidavit, on the telephone.

“He signed the document in front of me and Ogunsola, and promised to come alongside the youth leader to court on November 19 for further processes to finally withdraw the case for out-of-court settlement.

“He asked for financial compensation for his efforts and further discussions were mutually agreed to be shifted till Monday, after court sitting.

“Obviously, the meeting was peaceful, no interference whatsoever, as it was only three of us.

“I instructed my driver to drop him at the garage and offered him N6,000 for his transportation back to Modakeke, his abode.

“I am particularly surprised to receive a phone call from one Inspector Emmanuel who asked whether I threatened him to sign the document.

“I therefore explained to him (Inspector Emmanuel) that the concocted story of a police pointing gun at his head never arose. Indeed, no policeman or any other person, attended the meeting but only the three of us.”