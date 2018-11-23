Lord’s Chosen’s Hope for the Needy Holds November 25

Plans have been concluded for the annual two-day power packed international programme of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Ijesha, Lagos, titled, “Hope for the Needy”, scheduled to take place on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25, November, 2018 at the Chosen Revival Crusade Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa, Expressway, Ijesha, Lagos.

Holding by 8am daily, the programme, which is interdenominational, is expected not only to address the various needs of the people, but more importantly to pull participants from depression into restoration and redemption.

“It is a common knowledge that the prevailing political and economic situation in the country today has given rise to multiplicity of needs. Consequently the future has become so bleak as human efforts could no longer guarantee hope for the needy. Seeing the situation of man, God has decided through this program to give hope to the needy”, said the General Overseer, Lazarus Muoka.

The programme, which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism Pastor Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost Baptism, deliverance from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness to needs for physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economic and political etc.

As the pastor leads the people to God during the ministration, the supernatural anointing that accompanies his messages will break every yoke of the enemies that gave rise to their need. If there is any area in one’s life that needs God’s intervention, they are assured of getting it.

Meanwhile, free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city. And above all provision has been made for a digitalised security measure that will address any breach of order.

Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power that will bring their enemies to submission. He is calling on everybody irrespective of his/her religious preference to avail him/herself of this opportunity to meet with the God of the Chosen that specialises in transforming lives.

God has chosen that day to give hope to as many as will come and present their needs and, also spiritually empower them to be able to actualise their desire. This is because the power of God to address the needs of the people will come down as never before in the meeting.

By this program God has stretched His hand of mercy to you. You cannot afford to miss it. Come and receive enduring hope for all your endeavours. Come and experience the power of God in another dimension. Come and you shall be blessed.