All Africa Music Awards to Air Live on DStv, GOtv Across Africa

The 2018 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv from November 21 to 24, 2018.

According to a statement issued by Multichoice, the festival, which is in its fifth year, will be held in multiple locations in Accra, Ghana, its new host city till 2020.

This year’s main event, the statement disclosed, would be hosted by a trio led by Ghanaian polyglot, MC Anita Erskine; Pearl Thusi from South Africa and United States-based Ghanaian actor/comedian Michael Blackson.

The statement noted that the awards would be screened live on DStv channel 196 to all subscribers and on channel 29 on GOtv MAX and GOtv Plus. DStv customers across the African continent can also stream the events live on the DStv Now app on their mobile devices.

AFRIMA is the biggest music awards show in Africa with participation of over 700 artists across the continent.

“MultiChoice is proud to use the power of entertainment to connect our customers across the continent. We believe by sharing the magic of this award ceremony and its allied events with the world, we will not only be celebrating the rich musical diversity of our continent but supporting Africa’s creative industries into becoming a more vibrant, economic powerhouse,” Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho.

Other activities scheduled to take place in the event include the Africa Music Business Summit-a combination of musical conferences and trade expos-which will bring stakeholders in the creative and arts industry together to discuss the business of music in Africa.

There is also the AFRIMA Music Village, a music concert and cultural festival which will be aired live to millions of African music lovers across the globe via a network of over 80 broadcasters.

The AFRIMA Music Village will witness live performances from African artists like P Square, Shatta Wale, Wiyala, Falz, Diamond Platinum and over 40 more African musical greats.