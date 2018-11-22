Suliah Needs N300, 000 to Treat Kidney Disease

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by her plight, a middle aged woman, Mrs. Saheed Suliah has solicited the support of kind hearted Nigerians to come to her aid in raising the sum of N300,000 for treatment of her kidney related disease.

Suliah, a mother of four, made this appeal in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while speaking with journalists on her current medical plight.

She said she has been battling with kidney problem since the last two years and could not afford the amount charged at the hospital for the surgery.

Presenting a letter issued to her by the management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital to journalists dated July 27, 2018, Suliah said she has an abdominal mass which will require urgent urology surgical intervention.

She has however put her treatment on hold because of lack of funds. Suliah who is a hairdresser said life has been difficult for her since her sickness started as she could not work nor do anything to support her family.

She therefore called on Nigerians to assist and safe her life for the sake of her little children.

Suliah said for people who wish to help her, the donation can be paid into her husband’s account Saheed F. Babatunde, UBA, 2037061003