Manufacturers, artisans, market women mobilise to welcome President Buhari in Edo

Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Edo State, artisans and market women have commenced mobilisation of their members for the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Edo State for the commissioning of the Edo-Azura Power Plant on Tuesday, November 27.

The President is also to attend the Chief of Army Staff Conference, holding in Edo State, on the same day.

Feelers from the organised private sector indicate that different professional groups are already prepping their members for the visit, just as market women are gearing up for a presidential welcome.

A cross-section of members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Edo/Delta chapter, the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), and other bodies said that they are ready to welcome the president to the state, and will be on ground to intimate the president with the impact of the current administration’s reforms on their businesses.

A member of BENCCIMA, and Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State Chapter, Comrade Asuen Valentine, said that a great deal of mobilisation is ongoing across the state to see that the president gets a rousing welcome.

Valentine, who is also Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/ Chairman, DVD Oil, added, “We are ready to welcome the president to the state. This, for us, is an opportunity to engage with the President, tell him our concerns and also appreciate him for a number of policies that have positively impacted our operations, especially the move to diversify the economy.”

Edo Market women leader, Madam Blacky Omoregie, on her part, said that market women are most excited to have the President in the state as his social investment programmes particularly the TraderMoni and MarketMoni have tremendously changed lives across the country.

“This is the first time market women across the country are having such direct benefit from the government and it is so pleasing. This is why we are mobilising market women across the state to thank the President for all he has been doing and for placing us at the center of such interventions,” she added.