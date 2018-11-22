Group Hold Forum on Peace

The president and founder of Asabe Shehu Yar’Adua Foundation, Dr.Hajiya Asabe Shehu Yar’Adua , the presidential Candidate of the All Grassroots Alliance, Chuks Nwachukwu, Ambassador to the United Nations on Sustainable Development Goals and Executive Director, Community Agenda for Peace, Barrister Phillips Obuesi, the Principal Business Development Manager, Service Provider Resourcery Plc, Olajide Oshingbade, are among speakers for the second edition of national peace speeches and drama day.

A statement revealed that Eze Ngozi Ibekwe would be the royal guest on that day while the Chairman, Today’s Car Limited, Albert Ezenwane would be among the expected guests of honour.

The topic for the programme is: “Treating the Threat to National Security: Social-Political Cum Ethno-Religious Crises Perspectives.”

The event is scheduled to hold Friday, November 23 in Lagos and would also feature a scene performance from ‘Cry for Change,’ a play text on political, ethnic and religious crises in Nigeria.