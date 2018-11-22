Abdulrazaq Hails Conferment of Chieftaincy Title on Gobir

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdurahman Abdulrazaq, has hailed the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Wazirin Hausa – the Chief Adviser of the entire Hausa land – on Mallam Yakubu Gobir by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar.

Abdulrazaq, in a statement on Thursday, described Gobir as “a distinguished son of Kwara and my dear brother.”

Noting that the honour is well-deserved, Abdulrazaq said: “It is a confirmation of his philanthropic gestures and excellent human relations for which he has been known over the years.”

The APC candidate said the honour done to Malam Gobir had again underlined the need for all to be conscious of their conducts as well as do their best to promote humanitarian causes.

“I congratulate my brother for this honour and pray to the Almighty Allah to continue to bless him as we join hands together to pull our people in Kwara from the abyss of bad governance, disregard for people’s feelings, oppression, deceit and grand corruption,” he said.

Gobir was a governorship aspirant in Kwara State on the platform of APC.