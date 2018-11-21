Fayemi Urges S’west to Vote Massively for Buhari in 2019

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has told the people of

South-west to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential race to reciprocate the concentration of juicy political

positions allotted to the zone under the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government.

Fayemi reminded the voters about how the administration of Goodluck

Jonathan had concentrated influential political appointments in a certain zone in the South while the South-west was allegedly neglected under his reign.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti Wednesday while receiving a letter

from a group under the aegis of Artisan, Traders and Allied

Technicians’ Association, Ekiti chapter, endorsing President Buhari for the 2019 presidential poll.

The letter was submitted to Fayemi for onward delivery to President Buhari by the state President of the association, Mr. Ebenezer Fadipe and members of his executive.

The group said they decided to support Buhari because of the landmark achievements he had recorded in every facet of the country’s economy and the virulent manner he has been prosecuting the war against

corruption.

Receiving the letter, Fayemi said it will do the South-west a great deal of benefit to vote Buhari for rescuing the region from the political obscurity the PDP, under Jonathan, allegedly caused the zone.

“Under President Jonathan, we saw how the Secretary to the Government

of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, Governor of the Central

Bank of Nigeria, Chief of Staff to the President were concentrated in just two zones in the South while the South-west was abandoned.

“But when President Buhari came on board, he made a South-west person

his vice-president, the Minister of Works, Power and Housing is from this zone, Minister of Health and other juicy positions were also allotted to the region.

“So, the coming election is for the liberation of the Yoruba race and

only Buhari’s presidency could bring about the actualisation of this

dream,” he said.

The artisans’ president, Fadipe stated that the association is an

amalgamation of all non-public sectors with membership across

the 16 local government areas of the state.

“We have watched with keen interest the countdown to the 2019 elections regarding the activities of the gladiators vying for the presidential race and we found you worthy and outstanding among the contending forces.

“In view of the laudable programmes your government initiated and

executed and which have impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians

with special interest in your tremendous achievements in Ekiti State, we have resolved to endorse President Buhari for re-election into office in the 2019 presidential election.

“We are particularly elated and impressed over the laudable

achievements of Mr. President in the anti-graft war which you are

prosecuting zealously. Of special interest to us is your diversification programme which has revamped the solid mineral and agriculture sectors and rescued our economy from the monolithic structure of full dependence on oil and blocked all leakages leading to humongous pilfering of national wealth by few cabals.

“We praise Mr President for ordering the extension of the proposed

Lagos-Kano rail project plan to Ekiti out of the love he has for the people of this state. We know that this will help in no small measure in boosting the economy of the state when completed.

“Added to the foregoing was the introduction of N-Power programme for the unemployed youths, where over 11,000 Ekiti graduates have benefited, transformation of the nation’s rail and air transportation sector, aggressive road construction, especially in the South-west, school feeding scheme, which will soon commence in Ekiti State and will shore up school enrollment in our dear state, and construction of Federal Secretariat and low cost housing estate in the state for affordable houses under the National Housing Scheme.

“We sincerely appreciate the president for his immense supports for Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Worthy of note was your open support for Dr Fayemi during the July 14 governorship election, which facilitated the

resounding victory recorded by the party at the highly pulsating poll,” he said.