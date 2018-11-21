Bauchi Govt Imposes Curfew in Five Communities

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Following the tension and apprehension generated by Sunday’s violent clash in Bauchi metropolis that claimed four lives, the state government has imposed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew on five communities in Yelwa area of Bauchi Local Government Area (LGA) to forestall further loss of lives.

The decision to impose the curfew in Kagadama, Lushi, Tsakani, Kusu and Anguwan Ngas, according to the state governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, was to curtail the crisis and ensure that it did not spread to other parts of the state capital and eventually reprisal attacks elsewhere in the state.

The governor in a statewide broadcast yesterday regretted the crisis which has claimed several lives.

He described it as most unfortunate considering the fact that relative peace has been enjoyed in the state since the inception of his APC-led administration in 2015.

While appealing for calm among the people of the area, the governor said he had personally visited the area to have first-hand assessment of the situation, warning that his administration will not condone any further act of violence from any quarter.

The governor further stated that security operatives have been adequately mobilised to the area to ensure that law and order was maintained, calling on the people to remain calm and report any questionable character to the authority for prompt action.

It would be recalled that a birthday party had turned chaotic on Sunday leading to violence clash between two rivals over a lady, a development that degenerated claimed no fewer than four lives and at least three houses.