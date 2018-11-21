AWCON: Falcons Apologise over Loss to Bayana, Play Zambia Today  

Players and officials of the Super Falcons have begged Nigerians for forgiveness over their opening day loss to South Africa at the on-going African Women Nations Cup in Ghana.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana.

The Super Falcons’ next match is against Zambia in their second group game today.

Speaking in Cape Coast yesterday, the Super Falcons’ Captain, Onome Ebi appealed to Nigerians not to give up on them, saying they would do better in the forthcoming games.

Ebi assured Nigerians and supporters of Super Falcons that despite the poor start, they would play to qualify for the 2019 Women World Cup, as well as win the trophy for a record ninth time.

“We are determined to correct the lapses that cost us the match against South Africa, but we want to appeal for Nigerians’ continued support as we strive to retain the trophy,” she said.

Flanked by Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Rita Chikwelu, Ebi said they played as a team and in the interest of millions of Nigerians back home.

On allowances allegedly owed the players, she disclosed that they received their camping entitlements three days ago and thanked the Nigerian Football Federation for its unflinching support.