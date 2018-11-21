Anenih’s Family Releases Burial Programme

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The final burial arrangement of the former Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Iyasele, Esanland, Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, who died on Sunday, October 28, 2018 in Abuja has been released by the family.

The family, in a statement signed by the diseased’s son, Tony Anenih (Jnr), on behalf of the Anenih family will be buried on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in his mausoleum, at his country home in Uzenema-Arue, Uromi, Edo State.

According to him, “This is sequel to the decision by the Anenih family, in concert with the Edo State Government, which had already declared and observed three days of mourning statewide, with the national flag flown at a half mast from October 31 to November 2, 2018, to organise funeral wakes in Abuja and Benin that will culminate in his interment in Uromi.”

He said: “The Anenih family recognises and appreciates the expression of commitment of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to accord Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih a state burial as well as the involvement in the funeral, by the Governments of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Rivers States.”

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 is fixed for a vigil mass and a session of tributes at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, at 5 pm.

“This will be followed on Friday, November 30, 2018, at University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo, Edo State by the ceremonies of lying-in-state from 1 pm, Requiem Mass at 4 pm while Tribute session starts at 5 pm.

“On Saturday, December 1, 2018, the body will leave for a Funeral Requiem at St. Anthony Catholic Cathedral, Uromi, at 12 noon, to be followed immediately by interment in the Mausoleum and Reception at Ahojie Stadium, Uromi,” Anenih said.