Again, 2 APC Federal Lawmakers Dump Party

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) membership in the House of Representatives was again depleted on Wednesday as two of its members announced their defections on the floor of the House.

The duo of Hon. Babatunde Kolawole representing Akoko South-west and South-east federal constituency of Ondo State and Hon. Mukaila Kazzim representing Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda federal constituency of Ogun State, made their decisions to quit the APC known in a letter read by the Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara.

Kolawole dumped the APC for opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but Kazeem was yet to declare which party he will be joining.

The lawmakers attributed their decision to dump the ruling APC to the impunity that characterised the party’s primaries and the candidates that eventually emerged from the process.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, overruled Hon. Aminu Suleiman (Kano, APC), who canvassed that the seats of the two lawmakers be declared vacant on the grounds that their action contravened the provisions of Section 68(1) of the Constitution.

