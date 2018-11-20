Tecno Mobile to Launch New Smart Phone

Ugo Aliogo

TECNO Mobile is set to launch an additional product to its camera-centric Camon smartphone series.

According to statement made available to THISDAY by the Strategic Partnership Manager, Tecno Mobile, Mr. Jesse Oguntimehin, the phone giant would be dabbling into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space as it is set to unveil its first ever AI camera smartphone.

“If you are a selfie lover, photography enthusiast or tech-savvy individual, then this is information you will find insightful.”

The statement also noted that like its predecessors, the new CAMON was set to be launched with higher pixels, powerful sensors and advanced auto focus.

The statement further explained that these features would make it perform well as far as taking selfie-shots in bright and low-light scenarios was concerned.

Oguntimehin, in the statement added that although the features are amazing, the manufacturer was specifically looking forward to the AI feature “and we can tell it means more juice is offered to the photographic ability of the Camon series.”

According to the statement: “With a rumoured release date of November 19, the new CAMONis suspected to come with a 24MP AI selfie camera with adjustable flashlights.

“However, we are looking forward to see how this will push forward the ability of the most popular Adnroid Samrtphone camera in Africa.

“Talking about display and design, we expect the new CAMON to be slicker and slimmer, perhaps with a notch.Will the finger print be on the screen, behind or beside the phone? We can’t wait.

“The device will most likely come with AndroidTM 8.1 (Go edition) operating system and theGoogle Assistant, which means users are able to give instructions to the phone without having to touch it.

“TECNO smartphones are noted for having high-end features without the high-end price, therefore the new CAMON is expected to be made available at a value-friendly price tag.

“While we anticipate the release of this smartphone, this is the year we are seeing TECNO launch three different CAMON devices. We’ve had the Camon CM, Camon X and now another Camon. What will it be called? Camon X1.”