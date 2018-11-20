Obaseki hails 17-yr-old Georgia Oboh on first pro golf title win

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has hailed 17-year-old golf prodigy, Georgia Oboh, on her triumph in the Cote d’Ivoire Open title, her first professional trophy.

The governor, in a statement on Tuesday, congratulated Oboh for showing once again the unwavering Edo spirit and talent, which for years have distinguished Edo people across the globe.

According to the governor, “I am delighted to learn of Oboh’s victory in the Cote d’Ivoire Open title. This brings me much joy, not just because she is an indigene of the state, but because I am an avid golfer and promoter of the sport.

“She has shown once again that Edo people excel exceeding well when given the opportunity to fully express themselves. She serves as a role model to many young people out there, and goes to prove that much can be achieved when one is determined.”

Noting that the state government is committed to sports development, he said, “We are very keen on unleashing the potential in youths in sports. We had our golden years in sports in the past as the old Bendel State. We are committed to reviving this aspect of our state, which is why we are investing in youth development. Already we are making appreciable progress with the promotion of Bendel Insurance to the topflight division.”

“With Oboh’s success in sports, and the growing activities at the Golf Section of the Benin Golf Club, we will be grooming more young people in sports. This much we assure her and the teeming youths interested in the game,” he added.

Oboh, who hails from Edo State, finished the tournament with scores of 74, 78, 85, 78, winning the tournament by three shots ahead of Senegal’s Oumy Dieye and Madagascar’s Leslie Grandet of the Sunshine Ladies’ tour.