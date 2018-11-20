Jadesimi: Respect, Equality Key to Sustainable Partnership

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL), Dr. Amy Jadesimi has described respect and equality as the key to successful and sustainable partnership in any business environment, particularly in high growth and low income market.

Jadesimi, stated this at the just concluded P4G 2018 Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she was one of the speakers on a panel.

According to her, “we need to have equitable partnerships between local/ international companies and between private and public sector – respect and equitability is key to successful and sustainable partnerships.”

On the issue of financing, Jadesimi urged the P4G to support a universally accepted rating/benchmarking system that would enable investors include sustainability in credit rating analysis as a key criterion.

“Sustainability equals profitability, therefore highly sustainable companies should get funding.

“Even if sustainable companies do not meet the currently popular but highly restrictive and negative yielding definitions of bankability, this new benchmark would ensure that the right companies get funding and that their investors benefit from higher returns.

“Private indigenous companies in high growth / low income countries are suitable investment vehicles.

“Investors in NYC are tired of having to invest in negative yielding assets and we now know that sustainability equals profitability – so this type of benchmarking will grow the markets and truly enable us all to do well by doing good.”

She added: “Going forward LADOL will be diversifying and targeting a range of clients from agriculture to general manufacturing. We want to attract the brightest companies and people into LADOL to partner, engineer and manufacture new industrial solutions for the world’s fastest growing markets, that is, countries in Africa.”

Jadesimi, reiterated her commitment to regional African collaboration, saying: “I believe in a strong United Free market AU, where African countries collaborate to build our local markets by sharing ideas, people, resources and markets.

“Strong governments in African countries and indigenous private companies will then be in a position to form equitable international partnerships, based on an alignment of incentives, mutual respect and shared long-term vision.

“Innovation must be done in our local markets – LADOL is investing in creating an environment where a wide range of local entrepreneurs, engineers and innovators can design solutions in Nigeria for Nigeria. “LADOL is partnering through P4G with Systemic to develop SEZ in Ethiopia and Kenya – let’s industrialise Africa.”