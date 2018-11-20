Govt Imposes Curfew on Five Bauchi Communities

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Following the tension generated by Sunday’s violent clash in Bauchi metropolis that claimed four lives, the State Government has imposed indefinite dusk to dawn curfew on five communities in Yelwa area of Bauchi local government area to forestall further loss of lives.

The decision to impose the curfew in Kagadama, Lushi, Tsakani, Kusu and Anguwan Ngas according to the state Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, was to curtail the crisis and ensure that it did not spread to other parts of the state capital or lead to reprisal attacks elsewhere in the state.

The governor in a statewide broadcast Tuesday evening regretted the crisis which has claimed several lives and destroyed many properties, describing it as most unfortunate considering the fact that relative peace has been enjoyed in the state since the inception of his APC led administration in 2015.

While appealing for calm among the people of the area, the governor said that he had personally visited the area to have first hand assessment of the situation, warning that his administration will not condone any further act of violence from any quarter.

He further stated that security operatives had been adequately mobilided to the entire area to ensure that law and order was maintained, calling on the people to remain calm and report any questionable character to the authority for prompt action.

It would be recalled that a birthday party had turned chaotic on Sunday leading to violent clash between two rivals over a lady, a development that degenerated claiming not fewer than four lives and razing of at least three houses.

The entire Yelwa residents have been living in palpable fear since the incident which led to protest by women who claimed that their children and husbands had been errornously arrested by the Police.