Edo SDGs assures of quality education, constructs school in Obarenren Community

The Edo State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Office has assured of promoting quality education in the state and has commenced construction of a block of six classrooms at Obarenren Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at an interactive session with leaders and members of the community, the State Focal Person for SDGs, Mrs. Ifueko Alufohai, said the initiative was geared towards meeting Goal 4 of the SDGs which focuses on promoting quality education.

Alufohai said the school building project would also include provision of staff room, six toilet facilities, a playground and perimeter fence.

She noted that community engagement became necessary to sensitise members of the community on the need to key into the project and take ownership.

“The focus for this year’s SDGs’ activities is on Primary Heathcare and Primary Education. We were able to speak with the state governor and he has given approval for this project,” she said.

The focal person explained: “We decided to sensitise members of the community to enable them know what we are doing, why we are doing what we are doing. We want them to also know that it is their project.”

She commended the community for sustaining the water project provided by the office of the SDGs over eight years ago and the harmonious relationship between the SDGs Office, community and the contractor handling the school project.

She added that the school project would be delivered before the end of the year as teachers would be deployed to teach in the school through the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board.

The Spokesperson for the community, Mr. Omorodion Izevbuwa, commended the state government as well as the office of the SDGs for brining development closer to people in the community.

Izevbuwa said the community would do its bit to protect the school from vandals and called on the state government to deploy guards who will provide round-the-clock security for the school.