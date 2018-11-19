Spar Announces Black Friday Sales

Spar, one of the leading retail brands in Nigeria has declared black Friday sale for eight days.

According to a statement issued by the company, the sales would commence on 22nd and last till 29th November 2018.

The statement explained that the company would be running the Black Friday promotion in all its 14 stores spreading across Lagos; Abuja; Port Harcourt; Enugu and Calabar.

The Marketing Head, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith, was quoted to have said the brand was excited about the upcoming Black Friday Sales which was introduced five years ago, into the Nigerian market.

He pointed out that this year, the company would be offering a wider range of products which include food, grocery, meat, wine & spirits, electronics, home appliances, laptops, mobile phones, watches, clothes, perfume and many other products essential for individual and family use.

He said: “From our experience over the years, we are prepared to accommodate all our teeming customers who are gearing up to visit any of the outlets during this annual event.

“All our customers will have the opportunity to make their preferred choice from over 5,000 products across all categories in any of our outlets nationwide.

“Nigerians have always expressed preference for shopping in a store because we give them the opportunity to have a look and feel of the products before buying and they can also take immediate possession of what they have purchased,” he added.

Furthermore, it stated: “With our current brand maxim “My Nigeria My SPAR”, we have continually been involved in growing the retail economy by expanding our outlets to delight customers with quality products, we have employed thousands of Nigerians and we will continue to support laudable initiatives to better the lot of the citizenry.”