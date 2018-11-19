Bwacha Donates Operational Vehicles to Biotechnology Training Centre Tunari

By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Senator representing Taraba South in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has donated three operational Vehicles to the Aquatic Bio-Resources Training Centre at Tunari in Wukari local government area of Taraba State.

Bwacha, who handed over the keys of the vehicles to the Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonaya Onu, at a brief ceremony on Saturday at the recreation centre in Wukari.

Presenting the vehicles, two Toyota buses and a Toyota Hilux van, the lawmaker stated that he donated the vehicles to enhance the operation of the Centre which is an arm of the National Technology Development Centre and assist it deliver on its mandate particularly to his constituents.

He noted that the bill establishing the National Bio Technology Resource Centre was passed and signed into law under his watch as the then senate committee Chairman on Agriculture in the 7th senate.

“I am happy to see that my constituents are also benefiting from the services of the centre which came into being under my watch as the Senate committee chairman on Agriculture. I am also delighted to announce to you that N200 million has been allocated for construction of administrative block for the Centre in Tunari in the 2018 budget,” he stated.

He however enjoined the people of Tunari community and Wukari in general to cooperate with the Centre to enable it deliver on its mandate for the development of the area.

Addressing the people of the area who trooped to the venue from the five local government areas of the constituency in their thousands, Bwacha charged them to vote wisely at the 2019 general elections and elect leaders that would bring positive development to the area.

“The world is now digital and you need to vote in people that will operate in conformity with the digital world so as to be able to bring home dividends of democracy and positive development” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Onu has assured the lawmaker that the Centre would effectively utilize the vehicles to enhance its operations and services not only to the people of the area but the nation as a whole.

The Minister, who was represented on the occasion by Mr Christopher John, commended the Senator for his support to the Centre and charged other well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to emulate him and contribute their quota to the Centre.