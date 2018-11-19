Buhari Congratulates Ezeife at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who turns 80 on November 20.

In celebrating Ezeife’s milestone as he turns 80, President Buhari said the former governor’s investments in human capital and laying of a foundation for a vibrant economy in Anambra State will be remembered and cherished by posterity.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Femi Adesina, prayed for longer life, good health and strength for Chief Ezeife.