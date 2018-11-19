Baxter Says AFCON 2019 Race Not over Yet for S’Africa

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has vowed his team will continue to fight for their qualification ticket away to Libya in March.

Bafana Bafana, who are second in Group E with nine points from five matches, need to avoid defeat to seven-point Libya to book their passage.

“I am disappointed and at the same time proud that we took four points off the Super Eagles,” he said.

“We should have been braver especially in the second half but it seems we were instead nervous.

“We will fight on against Libya.”