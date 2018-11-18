Ogun APC: Abiodun Sues for Peace after Bitter Primaries

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has extended an olive branch to the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and aggrieved parties following the disputed last primaries in the state. Abiodun also asked for their support to ensure that the party wins the governorship seat and other elective offices in the 2019 general election.

Speaking at the inauguration of his campaign organisation held at the Abeokuta residence of the former governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, on Friday evening, Abiodun, an oil magnate, noted that it had become imperative for all feuding parties within the leadership of the APC in the state to close ranks and form a common front for the task at hand and for the good of the people.

“There is a good reason the quote, ‘Unity makes strength’, which is the national motto of several entities and countries, including Belgium, Bolivia and Bulgaria.”

He appealed to all the aggrieved parties to see the general interest of the state as uppermost and put their personal interest behind them.

The APC governorship candidate disclosed that his government would build upon the laudable works and achievements of Amosun if elected in 2019.

He also promised to deliver good governance to the people of Ogun State, focus on improving the lives of civil servants, and implement programmes that will encourage development and growth. Another core sector, he said, is agriculture which he promised to revamp as an avenue for job creation for the teeming unemployed youths, especially since Ogun is noted for, as an agrarian state.

Besides, he disclosed he would work to improve the ranking of Ogun on the local and global ease of doing business index, while education will be free for students up to junior secondary level.

Abiodun also pledged to build on the social welfare programmes of the Buhari administration for women, the aged and the disabled.

At the event, former Ogun State Deputy Governor, Prince Segun Adesegun, was appointed Director-General (DG) of the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation (DACO), while an Ogun West governorship aspirant, Hon Abiodun Akinlade, was appointed the Deputy Director-General

Other appointments, include former Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and an Ogun East APC governorship aspirant, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, and an Ogun West governorship aspirant, Prince Aderibigbe Tella, were also appointed as director of finance and assistant director of mobilization, respectively.

Other positions announced were those of senatorial directors for the campaign organisation and they include, Hon Ganiu Hamzat (for Ogun Central), Hon Akande Jamiu Omoniyi (for Ogun West) and Arc. Owodunni Opayemi (for Ogun East).

Other sub-committees in the campaign structure include Administration, Special Duties, Planning and Strategy, Media and Publicity; Welfare Services; Women Affairs; Protocol; Mobilization and Contact; Reconciliation and Conflict Resolution; Programmes and Event.