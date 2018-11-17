Lions Club Restates Commitment to Youth Empowerment

The Ikeja Metro Lions Club, under the international Association of Lions Clubs, District 404B2, has said that it was clearing the coast to raise the financial status of the youths through its empowerment programme.

It made this known during the formal presentation of the club’s new President, Omolade Lewis-Ibe, in Lagos recently.

Present at the ceremony, the District Governor, Lions Club 404B2, Lion Dupe Dada, emphasised the concern of the club to change lives in all ramifications, paying special attention to economic development of the youths.

She said, our theme for the year, ‘We Serve our Community’ demands that all hands must be on deck to lift our community out of poverty . Beyond that,we are obliged to cater for the society and that is why our programme affect all manners of people.

“As part of our programmes for the lion year are :pediatric cancer screening, feeding the hungry, environmental projects, eye projects and youths empowerment .”

President of Ikeja Metro Lions Club, Omolade Lewis-Ibe, also emphasised the club’s readiness to support government at each levels to create a better life for the people.

She promised that Ikeja Metro Club at the local level would do it best to execute its programmes in line with the overall objective of the club.

She urged all to contribute their quota in all ways, towards the realisation of the club’s mission.