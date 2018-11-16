NPA Seek Operators Participation in Trade Fairs, Exhibitions

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has stated that terminal operators in the nation’s seaports across the country would be encouraged to participate in trade fairs and exhibitions in order to promote their activities as concessionaires in the nation seaports.

The Managing Director NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman gave this indication while declaring open the “NPA Special Day” at the recently concluded Lagos International Trade Fair.

According to her, the presence of the terminal operators in trade fair arena would enable them to showcase their activities to the numerous visitors to the fair and educate them on their services.

Under the current concession regime, there are 26 terminal operators in the six seaports in the country. The terminal operators are responsible for the loading and off-loading of cargo in the ports

Represented by the Port Manager, Rivers Port, Abubakar Umar, the NPA boss informed invited guests that the authority has started efforts aim at attaining the ISO 9001 complaints and certification in the nation’s seaports.

She expressed optimism that the attainment of the ISO 9001 certification would improve the financial performance of the authority; ensure quick turnaround time, improved traffic and business process in the ports.

She disclosed that already the management has directed all the relevant divisions and departments in the identified critical requirements needed to ensure the successful attainment of the project.

Speaking earlier, the President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Nike Akande, represented by the Deputy President, Toki Mabogunje, informed the gathering that the chamber, which was founded in 1888, is the “premier as well as the oldest chamber of commerce in Nigeria”

According to her, the primary objective was to promote support legislature or other policies affecting trade industry, commerce and agriculture as well as represent the opinion of the business community on these matter and the economy as a whole.

She further stressed that the 2018 fair with the theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” could go a long way in promoting synergy by players in the public and private sectors for a mutual benefit adding that the present day business would desires connectivity in businesses, link industries and integrate processes to accelerate economic growth and development.

The LCCI boss lauded the NPA management for the several accomplishments aimed at repositioning the sector for improved quality service delivery through an efficient port system.