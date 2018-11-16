Ex-internationals to Storm Asaba for Eagles vs Uganda Friendly

Ikpeba, Yobo, Fuludu, others to feature in novelty match

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Some former Nigerian internationals are billed to feature in a curtain raising match to herald the Super Eagles friendly against the national team of Uganda on Tuesday at Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Some of the ex-internationals expected to be in action include, Victor Ikpeba, Bright Omokaro, Victor Agali, Edema Fuludu and Joseph Yobo.

Other former national team players like Mutiu Adepoju, Yisa Shofoluwe, Ike Shorunmu, Ifeanyi Udeze, Kenneth Nwaomucha, Kingsley Obiekwu, Friday Ejedgba and Ezeji Victor are also in the line up with former Captain, Henry Nwosu, as Team Manager.

They are expected to feature against former league players like Christian Eze Nduka, Tosan Blackson, Sunny Osunde, Francis Okolo, Henry Dittimiya, Humphrey Jebba and Joe Cole.

The rest are; Patrick Walstar, Joesophat Okon, Victor Okafor, Chidi Wester, Akintunde and Peter Anyebe. Frank Idijie is the side’s Team Manager.

A statement by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the international encounter said on Thursday that the curtain raiser would begin by 2pm, while the International Friendly is billed to kick-off by 4pm.

Tickets for the match have been fixed at N2, 000 for VIP and N 1, 000 for popular side.