Boko Haram Abducts 10 Women in Borno

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Suspected Boko Haram members have reportedly abducted 10 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from farms in the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The insurgents in a rampage on two communities in the state last Wednesday night and yesterday morning abducted 10 women and killed a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) from two separate attacks

Speaking to journalists yesterday on the attack on his village, the Village Head (Bulama) of Mammanti, a suburb of Maiduguri, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the rampaging insurgents set ablaze about 100 houses and carted away their livestock while setting livestock ablaze.

The village head said: “They packed their bicycles near trenches and started shooting sporadically. We all fled our homes exactly 11p.m. last Wednesday night; they looted and carted away more than 120 cows and goats before setting ablaze not fewer than 100 houses.

“They also killed one of our active members of Civilian JTF, Alhassan Kwali.”

Ibrahim added that: “We are appealing to the government to come to our aid, even as at now, we do not have a mat to sleep on, no food to eat, and all our sources of livelihood have been destroyed by these evil people.”

He also appealled to Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to deploy troops in the village because the people cannot continue to stay unprotected.

In another attack in Borno, it was gathered that 10 women were abducted.

A source said Korori community in Bama Local Government Area was attacked with the insurgents abducting the women from farms.

A member of Civilian JTF, who participated in the search and rescue for the women, speaking anonymously to journalists on the phone, said they would continue the operations on Friday to ensure that the women were freed from captivity.

He said: “We received distress calls at about 10:30a.m. yesterday when some IDP women came to report of their encountered with Boko Haram insurgents on their farm in Korori area in Bama town; we mobilised and swung into action, and on getting there, we met some of their farming tools but at least 10 women had been so far identified missing.”