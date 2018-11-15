Shooting at Anambra Assembly as Security Agents Battle Thugs

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

There is currently tension at the Anambra State House of Assembly, following attempts by factions of the house to reconvene for legislative duties.

A faction of the Assembly had last Tuesday removed the speaker, Hon Rita Maduagwu, and nominated Hon Ikem Uzoezie as the speaker.

Maduagwu who surfaced later and briefed journalists denied being removed. She later held a separate plenary, and adjourned to same date as the first group.

But attempts by both groups to reconvene Thursday were resisted by security officials deployed in the complex to restrict human movement.

Crisis however erupted when some thugs mobilised by unknown politicians attempted to gain entry into the complex, resulting in heavy shooting of canisters of teargas.

A member of the Assembly, Hon Beverly Ikpeazu, representing Onitsha South II state constituency was caught in the shooting, making her to collapse.

Ikpeazu was first stopped by security agents who denied her entry into the Assembly, but shortly before she could introduce herself, she inhaled teargas shot at political touts. She was assisted into the complex by security agents.

As at the time of filing this report, journalists were still barred from entering the complex, while most offices in the had been locked by police officers. The legislative chamber also remained shut.

Speakers of both factions of the assembly have arrived the complex with their supporters.