Honouring His People in Abuja

Adedayo Akinwale writes that Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State recently spent quality time in Abuja to interact with indigenes of the state, drawn from 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory

Over 3,000 indigenes of Akwa Ibom State, converged on Abuja, on Tuesday, November 6. They were drawn from the 19 northern states and Abuja. However, what was initially planned to be a town hall meeting, turned out to be an endorsement feast for the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

The governor who arrived at the venue of the event at about 1.15pm, headed straight to the podium. Rich cultural display of the various ethnic groups in Akwa Ibom State, entertained guests.

Also, members of the state cabinet, Speaker of the State House of Assembly and members, as well as, members of the National Assembly, were fully on ground, at the main auditorium of Women Development Centre, Abuja where the event took place.

According to the organisers of the event, Emmanuel is the first sitting governor to honour their invitation. Unlike other familiar events, the governor allowed questions from the people. He spent close to two hours to explanations until everyone was satisfied.

The governor as expected reeled out what his government has been able to achieve since it came to power in 2015. His first punch came when he declared that only God can give power.

He insisted that there was no need to unleash war on the state before, during and after the elections, as some people were insinuating since leadership and power belongs to “God and He gives it to who He desires.”

The governor said his visit to indigenes of the state in the 19 northern states was the first time a sitting governor would hold such an interactive session with people in Abuja.

Udom said: “This is the first time in the history of our dear state that we are hearing how ‘Warsaw will see war and war will see Warsaw’. Satan shame unto you because all power belongs to God. God alone decides the leader He gives to the people He loves.”

The governor said the state was in the last lap of the development of a deep sea port that would help to jump start economic activities in the state.

Udom promised that given a second term, more than 80 percent of the food consumed by the people would be produced in the state. He also listed hospitals, schools, road infrastructure and industrialisation of the state as part of his achievements.

He noted that with an airport of international standard and a deep sea port, the state would be ready to fly. He said that the state would commission one of the best plywood processing plants in the country in December.

The governor also promised to work out modalities on how to ensure that indigenes of the state resident in Abuja are not cheated whenever job opportunities come up in the Federal Civil Service.

The high point of the event was when the crowd overwhelmingly endorsed Governor Emmanuel for a second term in office. They displayed their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and promised to deliver 11,000 votes to Governor Emmanuel in 2019.

Also, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader in the state, Hon. Nduese Essien who also graced the gathering said that the governor was fully on ground after some initial setback.

He said huge debts the governor had to settle and court cases instituted by those who lost to him in 2015 were part of the draw backs Udom had to contend with.

It appears the governor was not done yet. Before he ended the day’s event, he promised to return to Abuja before the election, where he was expected to meet with top federal civil servants from Akwa Ibom State.