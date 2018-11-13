Senate Adjourns Till Next Week over Lack of Quorum

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary till next week Tuesday over its inability to form a quorum.

Senator Philip Adudah (FCT) had come under Order 10(3) shortly after the approval of the votes and proceedings of Thursday, November 8 plenary, to observe that the Senate did not form a quorum as there were only 20 out of the 109 members at plenary.

He therefore moved a motion for the adjournment of plenary by one week to enable the upper chamber of the National Assembly to form a quorum.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, seconded the motion after which the Senate adjourned plenary till Tuesday, November 20.

Details later…