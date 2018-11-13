Ekiti Assembly Begins Probe of LGs

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

In discharge of its oversight functions and to rid Ekiti State of corruption, the state House of Assembly has begun the probe of the finances of the 16 local government chairmen under the administration of the former governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

The council bosses are still on seat under Governor Kayode Fayemi owing to the fact that their two years’ tenure has not lapsed having

been elected on December 19, 2017.

Speaking with journalists at the premises of the House on Tuesday, the Leader of Business, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, said the House must

look into the financial books of the councils to prevent embezzlement of public funds.

He stated that the programme would require rendering of accounts of stewardships by the council bosses to know how well they have impacted positively on the populace.

Aribisogan, representing Ikole constituency I, said the House took the action to also ensure that the lean resources at the third tier of

government is not misappropriated.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker assured the journalists that any

corrupt council boss won’t be spared by the Assembly, saying such will be handed over to the anti-graft agencies for proper action.

Aribisogan stated that it would be a great disservice as representatives of the people to allow council bosses to mismanage public funds without proper action taken to ensure probity and

transparency in the system.

He said part of their statutory duties is to exercise oversight functions on the house, particularly in the area of prudent management of public funds.

“This probe is a routine work being carried out by the Assembly to ensure that our people, those who elected us get values for their money.

“You know the local governments are the closest to the grassroots and we must not shy away from taking those actions that will ensure that

the government’s developmental programmes get to the downtrodden masses.

“This can’t happen when the House is not alive to its responsibilities of playing oversight actions to serve as checks and balances on the council bosses.

“This should not be misinterpreted to mean a witch-hunting of the past government but was done to make political office holders alive to

their responsibilities to the people in terms of finances.

“But we are going to make our findings public and whoever found to have mismanaged public funds will be handed over to the appropriate

authorities for action,” he said.