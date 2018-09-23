Adeleke Sweeps Ede, Leads after Results from 18 LGAs

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, made an emphatic sweep of both Ede North and Ede South local councils on Saturday, as INEC returning officers announced the council-by-council results in the Osun governorship election.

In Ede South, he polled 16,693 votes, while in Ede North, he got 18745 votes. His All Progressives Congress rival, Gboyega Oyetola got 4512 and 7025 in the two councils respectively.

The wide gap Adeleke created among the field of 48 governorship candidates gave him the initial jump, making the others to do catch up.

After final results were announced in 18 local governments, he has 165,596 votes, while the APC candidate got 146, 923 votes, a difference of 18,673 votes.

Senator Iyiola Omisore, who cleared Ife Central, with a record vote of 20,494 trails in the third position, with 71,028 votes. There are results still being expected in 12 local councils.

Ede South LGA:

PDP : 16,693

APC: 4,512

ADP : 357

SDP : 855

Total Valid Votes: 23,136

Total Rejected Votes: 1,605

Total Votes Cast: 24,741

Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887

Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888

Ede North LGA:

ADC : 89

ADP :758

APC: 7025

PDP: 18745

SDP: 1380

Boripe LGA

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.

APC : 11, 655

PDP: 6, 892

ADC: 137

ADP :1137

SDP – 2730

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Orolu LGA:

ADC: 79

ADP : 388

APC : 5442

PDP: 7776

SDP:2043

Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904

Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485

TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417

Ilesha West LGA:

PDP: 8286

APC: 7251

SDP: 2408

ADP: 2363

ADC: 127

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861

TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569

Atakumosa East LGA

ADC:60

ADP:629

APC:7,073

PDP:5218

SDP:2140

Total number of registered voters: 35,657

Total number of accredited voters:17,086

Total valid votes:15,721

Total rejected votes:1,008

Total vote cast:16,729

Ife South LGA:

APC:7223

PDP:4872

SDP:6151

ADP:561

ADC:136

Total valid votes = 19,998

Rejected votes=1,399

Total votes cast = 21,397

Ife Central LGA

DC – 194

ADP -1,053

APC – 6,957

PDP – 3,200

SDP – 20,494

* Registered Voters – 106,309

* Accredited Voters – 35,588

* Total valid votes – 33,304

* Rejected votes – 2,144

* Total votes cast – 35,448

Ila LGA

APC: 8403

ADC : 96

ADP: 183

PDP: 8241

SDP: 3134

Total Registered Voters: 39,188

Total Accredited Voters; 21,124

TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847

TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378

Irepodun LGA

ADC: 158

ADP: 2,564

APC: 6,517

PDP: 8058

SDP: 4856

TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269

TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558

TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307

Ifelodun LGA

ADC 236

ADP 2834

APC: 9882

PDP: 12269

SDP: 1970

Isokan LGA:

ADC: 56,

ADP : 682

APC : 7297

PDP :9048

SDP: 3460

Number of Registered Voters: 45,903

Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314

Total Valid Votes: 21,723

Total Rejected Votes: 1519

TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242

Odo Otin LGA:

ADC – 1034

ADP – 1112

APC – 9996

PDP – 9879

SDP – 2941

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654

TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023

REJECTED VOTES: 1,369

Ayedire LGA

ADC: 144

ADP :166

APC :5474

PDP: 5133

SDP: 2396

TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240

REJECTED VOTES: 1024

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264

AYEDAADE LGA

ADC :145

ADP : 1654

APC : 10,861

PDP : 10,836

SDP: 2967

Ejigbo LGA

ADC: 258

ADP: 592

APC: 14,779

PDP: 11,116

SDP: 4,803

Total Valid Votes: 32,787

Rejected Votes: 2,109

Total Votes Cast: 34,896

Registered Voters: 63,652

Accredited Voters: 35,061

Irewole LGA;

ADC: 249

ADP: 1915

APC: 10049

PDP: 13848

SDP: 1142

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 28267

REJECTED VOTES: 2502

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 30769

No of registered voters : 61977

No of accredited voters: 30898

Ife North LGA

ADC -94

ADP -745

APC:6527

PDP:5486

SDP: 5158

Total number of registered voters – 52684

No of Accredited voters- 20549

Total Valid Votes: 18846

Rejected Votes: 1,674

Total Votes Cast: 20,520

(NAN)