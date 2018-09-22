Tandoh Hails Lagos Performance at 2018 NYG

Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh has described the performance of the athletes at the just concluded National Youth Games as excellent.

“The results have shown that what the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is doing in sports through the Sports Commission in Lagos State is yielding results and futuristic,” he said.

“Since the beginning of this year, we have been exposing these athletes to various school sports championships to put them in readiness for any national competition. These National Youth Games has been a good platform to test them and I can see that they don’t disappoint us.

“The National Youth Games has given them the opportunity to test their strength in competitive competitions.

“Let me state here that we see the National Youth Games as a developmental event, and this really suits our focus in Lagos to develop our crop of athletes. The results in Ilorin have shown that our athletes are doing great to become future stars, “Tandoh added.

The 4th National Youth Games ended in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday with Team Lagos coming second behind Delta State with 23 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals totalling 60 medals.

Delta State, however, came first with 27 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Weightlifting gave Lagos State the highest number of gold with 6 gold medals in that sport. It hauled 5 gold in Gymnastics and Boxing bringing 3 gold medals.

Other states in the top 10 on the final medal table are Bayelsa which came third with 11 gold, 7 silver and 16 bronze medals, Team Ogun was fourth with 11 gold, 7 silver and 16 bronze medals. In the fifth position was Akwa Ibom who won 7 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Abia State was sixth with 7 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals. The seventh position went to Osun State with 6 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals. Team Oyo were in the eighth position with 6 gold, 2 silver and 11 bronze. The host, Kwara State completed in the ninth position with 5 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze medals, while Team Rivers completed the top 10 with 5 gold, 7 silver and 14 bronze medals.