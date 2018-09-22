Poll Records Smooth Accreditation, Early Arrival of Election Materials, Personnel

By Yinka Kolawole Osogbo

Accreditation of voters in the Osun governorship election commenced at 8 a.m. in virtually all the polling units across the state following the arrival of electoral officials and materials as early as 7 a.m..

THISDAY, who visited some of the polling units across the state, reports that eligible voters were seen on queues ahead of the commencement of the accreditation process.

At Baruwa Ward 4, Unit 19 and 20, Ward 10 Polling Unit 13, Fagbesa in Osogbo Local Government Area; Ward 8, Unit 3 in Olorunda Local Government; Ward 7, Eripa Boluwaduro Local government; and Ward 4, Unit 10, Olobu Road, Irepodun Local Government, the officials and election materials arrived well ahead of time.

Mrs Alawode Abidemi, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Polling Unit 1, Ward 3, Ifon, Oloru Local Government, told THISDAY that she and other officials arrived the polling centres with the election materials at about 6:30 a.m.

She said that the accreditation of voters that would vote at the polling unit began exactly at 8 a.m., adding that the card reading machines were working perfectly.

It was observed that the turnout of voters was also impressive in most polling centres visited across the state while security personnel, including the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were deployed in strategic locations.

At polling units on Ifon Road, eligible voters were accredited by the use of the card reader while the process was smooth due to the presence of security personnel.

Harold Mercy, an Assistant Presiding Officer in the area, said that the exercise was peaceful, as adequate materials had been made available for the election.

At Boluwaduro and Boripe Local Government Area, the materials and officials also arrived the polling centres as early as 7 a.m.

It was also observed that electoral officials were also at their duty post ahead of the commencement of the accreditation stipulated by law.