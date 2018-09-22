Osun Governorship Poll: Assortment of Security Agents on Duty

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

An assortment of different security agents are performing various duties at the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

While armed personnel of the Nigerian Army could be observed on the highways, checking vehicles, unarmed policemen and members of the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps are at different polling units to oversee the peaceful conduct of the process.

Other paramilitary agents noticed by our reporter include men of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency and plain clothes security agents.

From the markings on their vehicles, some of the security agents were assigned to Osun from other states. Our reporter observed an ‘OP AWATSE’ vehicle ‘donated by the Lagos State Government ‘. Another police operation vehicle carried the marking ‘Oru West Mgbidi (Imo State).

However, many of the vehicles used by security agents were unmarked and carried no license plates.

It has been widely reported that Nigeria Police mobilised 27,000 of its personnel to carry out various duties in the Osun State governorship polls.