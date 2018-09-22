NB Plc. Plans 10th Golden Pen Award

Nigerian Breweries Plc has concluded arrangements to reward creativity and excellence in the media as it holds the 10th edition of its Golden Pen initiative next Friday.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition, which holds at the Civic Centre, Lagos, would be more rewarding being the 10th anniversary.

The award was initiated to promote professionalism and objective reportage of events in Nigeria. It was also meant to reward journalists who abide by the fine ethics of the profession.

Speaking further on the programme, the company’s Corporate Affairs Adviser, Kufre Ekanem stated that he was glad that the programme had impacted greatly on the Nigerian media in the discharge of their role towards socio-economic development of the country.

“Looking back over the last nine editions, we are happy that the initiative has continued to help in uplifting the standards of journalism in Nigeria going by the quality of entries we receive every year as attested to by our independent panel of judges and stakeholders in the Nigerian media who have been part of the awards over the years,” he said.

He further added that for the 10th edition, the Golden Pen Reporter of the Year will be appreciated with a cash prize of N2 million plus a premium gift item; the first runner-up will get N1 million while the second runner-up will get N750,000.

“In the Photojournalist category, the overall winner will receive N1 million plus a quality gift item, while the first and second runners-up will have N750,000 and N500,000 respectively. The winner of the Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Report of the Year will receive N1 million and a gift item”, he added.

Since inception, the award has produced nine grand prize winners in the “Journalist of the Year” category; six grand prize winners in the “Photo Journalist of the Year” category; and four others in the “Report of the Year” category. It has also produced several runners up in the three categories.