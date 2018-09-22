Many Parties Not Represented by Agents at Polling Units

Representation by agents of political parties for the governorship contest in Osun State bears a huge difference to the number of 48 parties whose candidates are on the ballot.

At various Polling Units visited by our reporter in Osogbo, Ede, Ile Ife, Iragbiji and Iwo, the number of political parties represented by agents were between 10 and 18.

The parties that were largely represented in all polling units include the All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Labour Party, African Democratic Alliance (ADA) , Action Alliance (AA), all Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Democratic People’s Party (DPP), African Congress for Democracy (ACD), Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP). Alliance for Democracy (AD), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), African Peoples Alliance (APA), Grand Democratic Party of Nigeria (GDPN) and the Restoration Party of Nigeria (RPN).

At Polling Unit 001 in Ward 1, Olorunda local government area, Messrs Adeagbo Wasiu, Mustapha Ismail, Gafar Rauf and Alabi Jamiu agents for the APC, ADP, PDP and ADC respectively agreed the election was progressing peacefully without a hitch.

Mrs. Orekunrin Imole agent of the ANRP at Polling Unit 013 along Fagbesa Street, Ariana ‘D’in Osogbo local government area could not say the meaning of the party’s abbreviation. This was a common observation with agents of the ANRP in Polling Unit 14 Ataoja ‘D’, where Folorunsho Peters represented the party. Mr. Raji Adewale, agent of the ANRP in Polling Unit 10, Ward 4 in Ede could also not state the party’s name correctly.

At one of the two Polling Units inside the Seventh Day Primary School in Ede, Mr. Ramoni Waheed, agent of the PDP claimed that one of the Card Readers malfunctioned at the beginning of voting, but was quickly rectified.

The party agents said that the relative cordiality among them was largely because they were familiar members of the same community.